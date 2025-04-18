1,868 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,420,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after purchasing an additional 499,736 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,188,000 after purchasing an additional 322,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.36.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $226.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day moving average of $352.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

