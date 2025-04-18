180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 44.8% in March

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

180 Degree Capital Price Performance

TURN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 9,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,583. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. 180 Degree Capital has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 180 Degree Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 180 Degree Capital

About 180 Degree Capital

(Get Free Report)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned corporate pension plan sponsor. It primarily provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for pooled investment vehicles, pension consulting services. It manages separate client focused equity and balanced funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.