16,276 Shares in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Bought by Farringdon Capital Ltd.

Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Farringdon Capital Ltd. owned about 0.30% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,727 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $24.45 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Cuts Dividend

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.