1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,497 Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTDR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR opened at $7.62 on Friday. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $853.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

