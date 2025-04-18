10,753 Shares in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Purchased by Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.2% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $32.59 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $345.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.90.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

