10,719 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Alexis Investment Partners LLC

Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.0% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $501.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $538.46 and a 200-day moving average of $569.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

