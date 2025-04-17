Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock Position Boosted by Altium Capital Management LLC

Altium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Zevra Therapeutics makes up approximately 4.4% of Altium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altium Capital Management LLC owned about 3.47% of Zevra Therapeutics worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVRA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ZVRA. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JMP Securities set a $18.00 price target on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director John B. Bode acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,400. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Laduane Clifton sold 11,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,697.46. This trade represents a 17.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,773 shares of company stock worth $674,176. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZVRA opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. Analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Read More

