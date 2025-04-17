Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. 9,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. Zalando has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

