Zacks Investment Management Purchases 2,359 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.14% of Howard Hughes worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

HHH stock opened at $65.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.14. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $983.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.18 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

