YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3745 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 4.3% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDTY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 3,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $50.07.

About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

