YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.3745 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 4.3% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of RDTY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 3,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $50.07.
About YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
