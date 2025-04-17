YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.332 per share on Monday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 51.0% increase from YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Price Performance
QDTY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.08. 16,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $52.55.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.