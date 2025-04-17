XTX Topco Ltd Sells 15,979 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 747.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $73.83 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $3,423,545.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 938,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,608,418.09. This represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

