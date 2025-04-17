XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,342 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after buying an additional 507,008 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,605 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,371,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,094,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,160,000 after purchasing an additional 611,751 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.86.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

