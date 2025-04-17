XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) by 204.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,181 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Borr Drilling worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 248,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

Borr Drilling stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Borr Drilling Limited has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $456.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.22.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.78 million. Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Borr Drilling Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

