XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $459.89.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $452.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.04. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

