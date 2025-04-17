XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 43,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,003,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,122,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000.

NYSE:CON opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

