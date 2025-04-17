Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS) Short Interest Down 37.5% in March

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CHPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CHPS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.70. 1,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.69. Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47.

Get Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.0591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

About Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF (CHPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of the companies involved semiconductor industry globally. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Semiconductor Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.