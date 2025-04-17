WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stake Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 804.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $397,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,456. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.90. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

