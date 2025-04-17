Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Up 13.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00). 91,599,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 31,552,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £735,311.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.26.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
