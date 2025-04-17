William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Trex

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.54 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trex

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $53.52 on Thursday. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.67.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Trex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trex

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.