What is Roth Capital’s Estimate for Murphy Oil Q2 Earnings?

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,548,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,432 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,807,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,948,000 after buying an additional 114,656 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,234,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after acquiring an additional 107,871 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 821,427 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,857,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.