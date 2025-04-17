What is BWS Financial’s Estimate for Eventbrite Q3 Earnings?

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) – BWS Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 14th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eventbrite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $204.40 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Eventbrite by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 227,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 61.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 151.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,283 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

