Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,981 shares during the quarter. Western New England Bancorp comprises about 1.6% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 4.33% of Western New England Bancorp worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 186,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.47 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

