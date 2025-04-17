Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a growth of 183.8% from the March 15th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,198. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

