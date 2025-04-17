Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Price

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,425.00 to $1,550.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,398.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,364.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,458.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,351.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,265.70.

O’Reilly Automotive shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. This trade represents a 52.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.15, for a total value of $4,041,455.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,988,764.55. This represents a 21.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

