WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.08.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
