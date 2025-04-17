WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.08.

WELL stock opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.55. The stock has a market cap of C$977.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. WELL Health Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.46 and a 1-year high of C$7.36.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

