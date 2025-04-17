Wedbush Issues Positive Estimate for DoorDash Earnings

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for DoorDash in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

DoorDash Stock Down 1.2 %

DASH opened at $179.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.41 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $215.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,501,000 after buying an additional 317,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,198,000 after purchasing an additional 86,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 925,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,307,894.26. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,308,544. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

