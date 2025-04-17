Wedbush Issues Negative Outlook for Trade Desk Earnings

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Trade Desk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup cut their target price on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI cut Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $48.45 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

