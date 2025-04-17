Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,877 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.63% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 163.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 52,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Kristie Burns sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $70,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,717.20. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $55,536.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,240.60. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $285,444. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $315.94 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $85.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tactile Systems Technology Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
