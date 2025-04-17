Wasatch Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.72. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.56 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $327,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This represents a 57.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock valued at $620,476. 7.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SKWD. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

