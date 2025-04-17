Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 6,200 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,381,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,771 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,436,000 after buying an additional 42,851 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in ING Groep by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after buying an additional 416,762 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,240,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 963,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. ING Groep has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.6526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on ING Groep

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.