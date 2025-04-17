Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Update

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, an increase of 154.2% from the March 15th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. 236,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $5.77.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
