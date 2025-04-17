Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Voestalpine Price Performance
Voestalpine stock opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Voestalpine has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.86.
Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voestalpine will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
About Voestalpine
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
