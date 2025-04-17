Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,358 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $21,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

VRT opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

