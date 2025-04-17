VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on VerifyMe
VerifyMe Stock Down 6.1 %
About VerifyMe
VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VerifyMe
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.