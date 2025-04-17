VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of VerifyMe from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

VerifyMe Stock Down 6.1 %

About VerifyMe

Shares of NASDAQ VRME opened at $0.63 on Thursday. VerifyMe has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.49.

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

