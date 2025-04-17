Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF) Short Interest Update

Verbio SE (OTCMKTS:VBVBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the March 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Verbio stock remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Verbio has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Verbio SE engages in the production and distribution of fuels and finished products in Germany, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Biodiesel, Bioethanol/Biomethane, and Other segments. The company provides verbiodiesel, verbioglycerin, verbioethanol, and verbiogas; olefin metathesis catalysts; animal feeds, such as Verbio Proti Flow and Verbio Grain Pro; phytosterols under the Sterocellent brand; and liquid fertilizer.

