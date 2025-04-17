Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $968,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $758,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

VT opened at $110.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.91.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

