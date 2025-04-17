Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 535,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
VGSH stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
