Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,400 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the March 15th total of 535,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGSH stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,439,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 136.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,404,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.