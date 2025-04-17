Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Lifted by Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC

Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.5% of Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $59,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $292.27 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $262.65 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.22. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

