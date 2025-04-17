Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.33.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.6003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

