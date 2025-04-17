Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.77. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.