Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTFX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.32. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $72.53.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

