Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

VLO opened at $107.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $170.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

