Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $3,134,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 133,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.7 %

MTN opened at $137.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.29.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

