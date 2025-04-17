USA Rare Earth Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:USAR)

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 16,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 46% compared to the average daily volume of 11,103 call options.
USA Rare Earth Trading Down 10.9 %
USAR stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,481,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,883. USA Rare Earth has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $20.00.
USA Rare Earth Company Profile
