UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 26.000-26.500 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $585.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.05 and a 200-day moving average of $542.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $438.50 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $535.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UnitedHealth Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 176.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 28,231 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.85.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

