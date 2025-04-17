United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$124.74 and traded as low as C$116.00. United Co.s shares last traded at C$116.00, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$123.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$128.82.

The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income. Short-term volatility is expected and tolerated. Management remains confident that the Companys investment strategy will reward shareholders over the long-term.The investment portfolio of the Company comprises primarily foreign equities.

