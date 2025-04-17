United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 55,758 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 333.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,758 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 702,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 165,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $949,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.