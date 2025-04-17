United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.47 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $144.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

