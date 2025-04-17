United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PEY opened at $19.39 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

